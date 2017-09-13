Chinese naval fleet departs for joint drill in Russia

QINGDAO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese naval fleet sailed from a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province Wednesday for Russia's Vladivostok to take part in a scheduled joint military exercise with the Russian navy.

The fleet consists of missile destroyer "Shijiazhuang," missile frigate "Daqing," comprehensive supply ship "Dongpinghu," and submarine rescue ship "Changdao." The fleet is carrying ship-borne helicopters and deep submersible rescue vehicles.

The upcoming drill, which will be held in the Sea of Japan and Okhotsk, is the second phase of an annual joint naval drill between the two countries.

The first stage was held from July 22 to 27 in the Baltic Sea.

Compared with previous "Joint Sea 2017" drills, the venue will be expanded to the sea near Okhotsk for the first time during the second phase.

Naval forces from both sides will, for the first time, conduct joint submarine rescue exercises and joint anti-submarine drills involving multiple arms of service and multiple types of aircraft and ships.

The drill, part of an annual program, does not target a third party, according to military sources.

It aims to consolidate and advance the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, deepen friendly and practical cooperation between the two militaries, and improve abilities to jointly cope with security threats at sea.