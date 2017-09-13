21st Chinese peacekeeping force sets off for Congo(K)

A departure ceremony is held for the 21st Chinese peacekeeping force to Congo(K) on Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo by Liu Peng)

By Zhang Fang and Sun Libo

LANZHOU, Sept. 13 (ChinaMil) -- The first 100-member echelon of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping force to the Democratic Republic of Congo set off for their one-year peacekeeping mission in Congo (Kinshasa) from Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province, on September 12, 2017.

According to a briefing, the 21st peacekeeping troop to Congo (K) consists of two detachments, namely engineer and medical detachments.

Among the 218 members of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping force to Congo(K), 175 engineers are from an army brigade under the PLA Western Theater Command, and 43 medical members are mostly from the PLA Chengdu General Hospital and the PLA No. 37 Hospital.

The Chinese peacekeeping troops will primarily undertake tasks such as road and bridge renovation, casualty treatment, disease and epidemic prevention and so on.

The second 118-member echelon of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping force to Congo(K) is scheduled to leave China on September 18, 2017.

Before the departure, a seeing-off ceremony was held for the peacekeeping troops at the Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport.

Major General Cao Yiming (L), army chief of staff of the PLA Western Theater Command, sees off the peacekeepers at the airport on Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo by XinAisong)