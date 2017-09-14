Two senior PLA officers get new appointments

Two senior officers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been given new appointments ahead of the 19th National Congress of Communist Party of China (CPC), the fifth major personnel change within the CPC Central Military Commission in 2017.

According to the PLA Daily, the flagship newspaper of China's military, Song Puxuan, the former commander of the Northern Theater Command, was appointed as the new head of the CMC Logistical Support Department, while his predecessor Zhao Keshi hosted the logistical meeting in Beijing as a member of the CPC Central Military Commission.

Qin Shengxiang was reassigned as PLA Navy Political Commissar. He attended the departure ceremony in Qingdao, Shandong Province for the Chinese fleet which will join the joint China-Russia naval drills, Joint Sea 2017, navy.81.cn, the PLA Navy's website, reported.

Apart from Song and Qin, four major changes were made within the Central Military Commission, a public WeChat account run by Beijing News "Zhengshier," reported.

Shen Jinlong replaced Wu Shengli as PLA Navy commander in January; Li Zuocheng replaced Fang Fenghui as chief of the Joint Staff Department of the PLA in August; Ding Laihang replaced Ma Xiaotian as commander of the PLA Air Force, and Miao Hua replaced Zhang Yang as head of the Political Work Department of the PLA in September.