Four ships sent to China-Russia drills

China's People Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has sent a fleet of four from Qingdao, a port city of East China's Shandong Province to the second stage of the Joint Sea drills 2017 in Russia.

The ships are the Shijiazhuang, a Type-051C guided missile destroyer, Daqing, a missile frigate, comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu and submarine rescue ship Changdao.

The fleet set off from an unidentified port in Qingdao on Wednesday, and was headed for the second stage of the Joint Sea drills 2017 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, CCTV reported.

The Russian and Chinese navies agreed to hold the second stage in September in Vladivostok, said Russian Eastern Military District's Pacific Fleet Captain Vladimir Matveyev in August.

"The Russian and Chinese sides agreed to hold the drills from September 18 to 26, 2017, as stated in the protocol of the conference," Matveyev was quoted as saying by the Sputnik news agency.