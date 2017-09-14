China's envoy says dialogue needed to resolve DPRK nuclear crisis

VIENNA, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's envoy to UN organizations in Vienna said on Wednesday that the nuclear issue of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) should be resolved through dialogue.

Shi Zhongjun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, made the remarks at a UN nuclear agency meeting.

The latest nuclear test by the DPRK in disregard of repeated dissuasion of the international community including China, posed a challenge to efforts to preserve the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, severely violated UN Security Council resolutions, aggravated tension on the Korean Peninsula and undermined regional peace and stability.

The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to impose fresh sanctions on the DPRK over its nuclear test on Sept. 3 for violating previous Security Council resolutions.

This is the eighth time for the United Nations to slap sanctions on Pyongyang since it carried out the first underground nuclear explosion in 2006.

"It is the firm position of China to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, uphold the non-proliferation regime and maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia," he told a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Chinese envoy said China supports the Security Council's adoption of a series of resolutions and has submitted to the relevant sanctions committee of the Security Council five reports on the implementation of the resolutions on the DPRK, which presented detailed information about the tremendous efforts made by China to implement the resolutions.

The nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula must be resolved peacefully and a multi-pronged approach must be taken to address the legitimate security concerns of all parties, said Shi, adding that dialogue is the only effective way to solve this issue.

China is willing to work with the international community to implement relevant Security Council resolutions on the DPRK in a comprehensive and complete manner, unswervingly advance the objective of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and firmly maintain peace and stability in the region, Shi said.

"We urge all parties concerned to assume due responsibilities, take effective measures to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula and bring the DPRK nuclear issue back to the track of dialogue as soon as possible," he said.

The Chinese envoy called on the parties concerned to refrain from taking actions that would harm the strategic and security interests of the countries in the region as such actions would not be conducive to achieving denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as peace and stability in the region.