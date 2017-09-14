China donates P65M for troops wounded in Marawi fighting

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte applauds as Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua hands over the check worth P65-million to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año in Malacañang on September 13, 2017. The donation is intended for the treatment and recovery of the soldiers who were wounded in the ongoing war in Marawi City. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

Source: inquirer.net

China on Wednesday donated P65 million to the Philippine government as assistance for the wounded soldiers in Marawi City.

President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed the turnover of the check from Chinese Ambassador to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Malacañang.

“President Duterte said the assistance provided would be of great help to the government as it pursues the final stages of its operations against the Maute terrorists in Mindanao,” the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) said in a press release.

He also expressed the Filipino people’s gratitude for China’s continuous assistance to the country during the ongoing rebellion in Marawi, it said.

China donated P15 million in June for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

It also donated a military aid package which includes rifles and ammunitions intended for the counterterrorism efforts in war-torn City.

Duterte was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, and AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año.

