Lao president thanks China for assistance



Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith (R), shakes hands with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan, in Vientiane, Laos, on Sept. 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

VIENTIANE, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the Chinese governments support and assistance.

Meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan, the Lao president said in the past years, China has consistently provided valuable assistance for the Lao people, which are very importance for the Lao security and independence, and played a very important role in promoting Lao social and economic development.

Bounnhang said under the current international and regional situations, it is very important to strengthen the exchange and cooperation between the two countries and the two armies.

He said the China proposed Belt and Road Initiative has provided historical opportunities and real benefits for the Lao people, noting the Lao government enthusiastically supports and takes participation in this Initiative.

For his part, Chang Wanquan said that the Chinese and the Lao armies have enjoyed very close and fruitful cooperation, and China is ready to enhance the high level exchanges and boost border security cooperation with Laos.

The Chinese defense minister said that the Chinese army will continue to provide support and assistance for its Lao counterpart.