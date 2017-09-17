Chinese, Lao armies hold high-level frontier meetings

Chinese Minister of Defense Chang Wanquan and Lao Minister of National Defense Chansamone Chanyalath have led army delegations of the two countries to gather respectively in northern Laos' Luang Namtha, Oudomxay, Moten border and China's Yunnan's Mengla, Mohan border for the first high-level frontier meetings on Friday and Saturday.

Chang said the meetings aimed at implementing the consensus reached by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Bounnhang Vorachit to further strengthen the ties between the two countries and the two armies as well as to promote practical measures to ensure border security and stability.

China is willing to join hands with the Lao side to implement the strategic directions by the leaders of the two countries to further strengthen political leadership, deepen practical cooperation, enhance bilateral military friendship so as to jointly build a border of peace, stability and friendly cooperation and push forward the stable and healthy development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in the long run, said the Chinese minister.

Chansamone, for his part, said that the meetings were an important manifestation of the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the two parties, and will play a significant role in promoting bilateral traditional friendship, strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the two armies and safeguarding stability at the Laos-China border.

Laos is willing to work together with the Chinese side to maintain the strong momentum of the development of bilateral relationship, further strengthen practical cooperation between the two armies in various fields for the sake of the peoples of the two countries, said the Lao minister.