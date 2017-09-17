SCO members strengthen anti-terrorist cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) agreed to strengthen cooperation to fight terrorism, secessionism and extremism at a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by its member states -- India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- as well as delegates from the executive committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

Plans, a draft protocol, a draft memorandum and resolutions were approved at the meeting to crack down on terrorism, secessionism and extremism.

According to a decision made at the meeting, Kyrgyzstan will hold the presidency of RATS from September 2017 to September 2018, and the next meeting of RATS will be held in April 2018 in Uzbekistan.