Chinese navy fleet arrives in Indonesia for friendly visit

A Chinese naval fleet arrived on Friday at the seaport of Tanjung Priok for a five-day friendly visit to Indonesia.

Speaking upon the fleet's arrival, Shen Hao, commander of the Chinese naval fleet, said the Chinese navy stands ready to make concerted efforts with the Indonesian navy to promote each other's development, regional stability and world peace.

In his welcoming remarks, Commander of Naval Base III of Indonesian Navy's Western Fleet command, Admiral Muchammad Richard said that the Indonesian navy is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Chinese navy and push for closer relationship between the two countries.

During its stay here, the Chinese navy will hold several joint activities with the Indonesian navy, including mutual visits, exchanges and sport matches.