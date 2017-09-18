Foreign military attachés in China start south China tour

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (ChinaMil) -- Foreign military attachés from over 60 countries and their spouses, totaling 130 persons, left Beijing for Shenzhen on Monday to start their collective study visit to the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The study tour, sponsored and arranged by China's Ministry of National Defense, will bring the foreign military attachés and their spouses to Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, where they are scheduled to visit the Special Operation College of the PLA Army, the 26th Aviation Brigade of the PLA Air Force and the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, as well as some industrial projects.

Chinese Defense Ministry will arrange study visits for foreign military attachés in China each year. This year's visit is aimed at helping them have more knowledge about China's national defense and military development and the economic and social progress in coastal areas of south China, witness the success of the "One Country, Two Systems" policy in Hong Kong in the past 20 years since Hong Kong's return to China in 1997, and promoting the friendly cooperation between the armed forces of China and related foreign countries.