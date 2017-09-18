China to launch more BeiDou-3 satellites in 2017

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- More BeiDou-3 satellites will be launched in November 2017, according to a senior designer of the satellite navigation system.

By the end of this year, two more groups of BeiDou-3 satellites will be sent into space, said Ran Chengqi of state-owned Beidou Navigation Satellite System on Monday at a high-tech forum.

The satellite navigation system will provide services for Belt and Road countries around 2018, and form a complete global satellite navigation system by 2020, said Ran.

BeiDou-3's position accuracy is less than five meters, he said.

Currently, the system is able to provide open services to the Asia-Pacific region. China is the third country to develop a satellite navigation system after the United States and Russia.