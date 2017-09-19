Xi, Trump talk upcoming China visit, Korean Peninsula over phone

File photo: Chinese President XiJinping (R) meets with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to discuss bilateral ties and global hot-spot issues on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit, in Hamburg,Germany, July 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed Trump's visit to China later this year and the Korean Peninsula situation over phone late Monday.

In the phone conversation, Xi said China and the United States share extensive common interests and have seen sound momentum of exchanges and cooperation in various areas at present.

Xi said he is happy to maintain communications with Trump on a regular basis over topics of mutual concern.

He also said Beijing attaches great importance to Trump's state visit to China, and called on both sides to work closely so as to ensure a fruitful trip and inject new impetus into the development of China-U.S. relations.

The two sides need to strengthen high-level contacts and contacts at all levels, well operate the first round of China-U.S. social and cultural dialogue, as well as law enforcement and cyber security dialogue, and extend bilateral cooperation in all fields, Xi noted.

For his part, Trump said he is looking forward to paying the state visit to China, hoping that the trip can strongly move bilateral ties further forward.

It is satisfactory for the U.S. and Chinese heads of state to maintain close contacts and a fine working relationship, Trump said.

This year, both the United States and China have important domestic agendas, the U.S. president noted, expressing the hope that these agendas will all be smoothly carried out.

In the phone conversation, Xi also expressed sympathy and solicitude to Trump and the American people for the hurricane attacks on the United States over the past few days, and Trump expressed thanks therefor.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula.