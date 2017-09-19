Xi, Trump talk about Korean Peninsula

President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday, and they exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula situation.

Xi stressed that he is glad to maintain regular communication with the US president on issues of common concern, according to a release from the Foreign Ministry on Monday night.

China and the US share a broad range of common interests, and the current exchanges and cooperation in various fields are gaining good momentum, Xi said.

The two sides should strengthen high-level ex­changes and those at various levels, ensure the success of the first round of the China-US social and cultural dialogue as well as the first round of the law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields, Xi said.

Trump said that it is satisfying that the two heads of state keep close contact and a good working-level relationship.

This year, both the US and China have important domestic agendas, Trump said, and he hopes that these agendas can be carried out smoothly.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that he will make a state visit to China in November.

Xi said China attaches importance to Trump's state visit and the two sides should work closely to ensure that the visit is fruitful and will inject new impetus into the development of China-US relations.

Trump told Xi he is very much looking forward to his forthcoming state visit to China, and he is confident that this visit will effectively push forward the US-China relationship.

On the recent major hurricanes hitting the US, Xi expressed condolences to Trump and asked Trump to relay his condolences to the US people.

Trump expressed appreciation in return.