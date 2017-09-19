Chinese, Tajik frontier units conduct joint border patrol

Frontier defense troops of China and Tajikistan conduct joint patrol along the China-Tajikistan border on September 17, 2017. (mod. gov. cn)

XINJIANG, Sept. 17 (ChinaMil) -- A frontier defense regiment of the Chinese PLA Army and a Tajikistani border defense unit carried out a routine joint patrol in the region around the No. 35 boundary marker along the China-Tajikistan border on September 17.

Apart from the joint patrol, border troops from the two sides also held a joint drill targeting at dealing with a variety of unexpected situations.

The joint patrol started at 13:30, and in accordance with the established plan, border guards from the two sides conducted a foot patrol along the China-Tajikistan border and conducted on-the-spot survey at important mountain passes.

In recent years, with the development and advancement of China's Belt and Road Initiative, the border trade between China and Tajikistan has been developing rapidly, and to maintain the peaceful and stable border environment has become the common pursuit of the two sides. The frontier defense units from the two countries have intensified their joint patrol along the China-Tajikistan boundary line with optical vibrators, infrared shooting devices, video fence, alarms, gravity sensing devices and other sensors deployed in the border region .

Frontier defense troops of China and Tajikistan enjoy their lunch after the joint patrol along the China-Tajikistan border on September 17, 2017. (mod. gov. cn)