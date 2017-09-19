CMC signs service agreement with 13 agencies

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The equipment development department of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) on Tuesday signed military equipment procurement agreements with 13 agencies.

The CMC published bidding information on its weapon procurement website this April in a bid to open the country's defense sector to enterprises and boost competition.

A total of 13 enterprises, including AVIC International Trade & Economic Development and Dongfeng (Wuhan) Engineering Consulting were selected from more than 69 bidding applications.

It is the latest move to upgrade civil-military integration, and more procurement projects will seek professional bidding services, according to the CMC equipment development department.