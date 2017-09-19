China and OPCW hold first joint training course

XI'AN. Sept. 19 (ChinaMil) -- The opening ceremony of a course on medical aspects of assistance and protection against chemical weapons jointly hosted by the Chinese government and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was held at the Medical University of the PLA Air Force on Monday.

During the one-week training, experts from medical universities of the PLA, the Military Medical Institute under the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, and the OPCW will give lectures to 26 trainees from 16 countries, including China, Pakistan, Brazil and Syria.

"The course will address the physiological effects of chemical warfare agents, acute and chronic health effects of exposure, concepts of medical countermeasures, including antidote therapy and advanced treatment pathways, as well as the principles of mass casualty management, triage, emergency response system, and hospital emergency plans, amongst others", said the OPCW in an article about the course published in its official website.

Major General Zhou Xianzhi, president of the Medical University of the PLA Air Force, Senior Colonel Tang Cheng, deputy director of the Office of Handling Chemical Weapons Left by Japanese Aggressors under China's Ministry of National Defense, and the head of the OPCW Assistance and Protection Division, attended and addressed the opening ceremony.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the formation of OPCW. In the past 20 years, China, one of the first contracting members of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, has actively performed its obligations under the Convention and supported OPCW's work.

Representatives from relevant departments of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and the PLA Air Force Headquarters attended the opening ceremony.