China, Russia urge peninsula dialogue

China and Russia agreed that tensions on the Korean Peninsula must be solved peacefully and the "vicious cycle" must end, when their foreign ministers met on Monday in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said "the vicious cycle, which is worsening, must be broken", and added that resuming dialogue and peace talks is a necessary step in implementing UN Security Council resolutions regarding the nuclear and missile tests of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The road map China and Russia proposed to solve the peninsula's nuclear issue is "realistic and feasible", and both countries should work to obtain more understanding and support from the international community, Wang said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia shares a "completely identical" position on the issue to that of China's, and the two countries should work together to promote a peaceful solution.

Tuesday also marked the 12th anniversary of the signing of a statement on Sept 19, 2005, at the fourth round of the Six-Party Talks.

In the "9.19" statement, all parties reaffirmed their goal of denuclearizing the peninsula peacefully. The DPRK promised to abandon its nuclear weapons and programs and the United States confirmed it had no intent of attacking or invading the DPRK.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Tuesday the statement's core contents are still the objectives parties involved in the Korean Peninsula issue "crave to achieve".

The spokesman said he believes the parties will be able to find a way to solve the issue if they return to the statement's core ideas.