Shao Yuanming meets with US Congress officials

Major General Shao Yuanming (2nd R), deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), meets with guests from the US-China Working Group of the US House of Representatives led by co-chair Rep. Rick Larsen and Rep. Darin LaHood, in Beijing, Sept 19, 2017. (mod. gov. cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (ChinaMil) -- Major General Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), met here with co-chair Rep. Rick Larsen and Rep. Darin LaHood of the US-China Working Group of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon.

Shao said that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump, China-US relations have remained stable and made important progress. The two sides has successfully held the first round of Sino-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue and the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, and the pragmatic cooperation in various fields is advancing steadily, Shao added.

Shao said that the heads of state of the two countries attach great importance to the relations between the two armed forces and hope that relations between the two armed forces will become the stabilizing factors of the overall relationship between the two countries.

In recent years, the high-level defense and military leaders of the two militaries have maintained friendly contacts, the dialogue platforms at all levels has been running smoothly and the construction of the mutual trust mechanism has been continuously improved, Shao said.

Shao hopes that the US side will work with the Chinese side to conscientiously implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, further tap the potential of cooperation, make proper control of divergences, and promote the sustained and healthy development of relations between the two armed forces at a new starting point.

Both Larsen and LaHood noted that the United States and China have had active and effective exchanges and cooperation in the political, economic and military fields in recent years, they believe that through the joint efforts of both sides to maintain this good development trend and control properly the divergences, the bilateral state and military relations between the two countries will upgrade to a new level.

Shao also exchanged views with the US side on issues including situations on the Korean Peninsula.