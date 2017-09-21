Chinese FM reiterates demand for THAAD's removal from South Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, and reiterated Beijing's demand for the removal of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile shield.

Wang said China understands South Korea's needs to safeguard national security, but is resolutely opposed to the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in the country.

The missile defense system exceeds the self-defense needs of South Korea and its deployment is detrimental to China's strategic security interests, said Wang.

China calls on South Korea to address squarely China's legitimate concern and handle this issue in a swift and proper manner so as to remove a stumbling block in bilateral relations, said Wang.

Bilateral relations have witnessed enormous progress as well as setbacks over the past 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and South Korea is ready to enhance communication with China to find a solution to the THAAD issue and revitalize bilateral relations, Kang said.

On the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula, Wang said China will continue to strictly implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions concerning the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The resolutions, he said, provide for sanctions, but also call for the resumption of negotiations and stress the need to find a peaceful solution to the issue. China hopes the resolutions can be implemented fully and comprehensively, said Wang.

With sanctions having their way, efforts should be made to turn the pressure of sanctions into a thrust for negotiations at a proper timing, said Wang.

China hopes South Korea will make efforts to reduce tension, giving due consideration to China's suspension-for-suspension initiative, which calls for the DPRK to suspend its nuclear and missile activities and for the United States and South Korea to suspend their large-scale war games, said Wang.

The de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is an immovable target of China, he said, noting that no matter how long it takes, or how difficult it is to attain, China will not budge.

Kang said South Korea has always favored a peaceful solution and does not want war on the Korean Peninsula again. South Korea stands for the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and will stick to its promise not to re-deploy tactic nuclear weapons on the peninsula, she said.