Naval cadets practise seamanship on training ship Qi Jiguang

QI JIGUANG SHIP, Sept. 21 (ChinaMil) -- More than 300 midshipmen on the training ship Qi Jiguang attached to the Dalian Naval Academy of the Chinese PLA Navy started their on-the-site practice of far-sea navigation skills in an area of the South China Sea on Sept 20. On the flight deck of the training ship, some midshipmen were seen learning how to use the sextant, one training item of celestial navigation.

Li Hui, an instructor from the Dalian Naval Academy told PLA Daily that celestial navigation involves determining the position of vessels by observing celestial bodies, measuring compass error and calculating the navigation time. It's one of the basic skills for naval officers, Li added.

In the classroom, some midshipmen had training of terrestrial navigation skills, which includes mapping sailing routes, observing the locations of land targets, satellite positioning, standard nautical chart work, filling the logbook.

In the following voyage, they will have training courses on application of navigational equipment, oceanic hydrometeorology and seamanship techniques.