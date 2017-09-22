Chinese defense minister meets Singaporean counterpart

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan met Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen here on Thursday.

Chang said that leaders of both countries attach great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and the two countries should back each other on their core interests and major concerns.

Military ties are an important part of bilateral ties between the two countries, and China is willing to break new ground for cooperation with Singapore, he said.

Ng Eng Hen congratulated the People's Liberation Army on its 90th anniversary and expressed the will to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.