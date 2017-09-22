China Military

Chinese peacekeepers attend a seeing-off ceremony before leaving Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, for Wau of South Sudan, Sept. 21, 2017. The 105-member squad of Chinese peacekeepers will perform a one-year peacekeeping mission in their mission area in Wau of South Sudan. (Photo by Xinhua)

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 22 (ChinaMil) -- The first 105-member echelon of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan (Wau) set off for their one-year peacekeeping mission in S. Sudan (Wau) from Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, on September 21, 2017.

The 8th peacekeeping force to South Sudan (Wau) consists of a 268-member engineer detachment and a 63-member medical detachment with a total of 331 peacekeepers.

The first echelon of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan (Wau) setting out Thursday was formed by 72 engineers and 33 military doctors.

The engineer detachment is mainly responsible for the construction of roads, bridges, airports, water supply and power supply facilities, the construction and maintenance of barracks and bunkers, as well as providing engineering support for the peacekeeping forces of the UNMISS Sector West.

The mission of the medical detachment is providing medical services for UN peacekeepers and local people, as well as incineration of medical wastes and contaminants in the mission area.

Chinese female peacekeepers attached to the medical detachment attend a seeing-off ceremony before leaving for South Sudan from Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Sept. 21, 2017. The 105-member squad of Chinese peacekeepers left for Wau in South Sudan on a one-year peacekeeping mission. (Photo by Xinhua)