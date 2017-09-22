The three-week 5th UN Military Observer' s Course concludes in Beijing on Sept. 21, 2017. (mod. gov. cn/Photo by Qiao Nannan)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (ChinaMil) -- The 5th United Nations Military Observer's Course jointly hosted by the Peacekeeping Affairs Office and the Peacekeeping Center of the Chinese Defense Ministry wrapped up Thursday in Beijing. 41 military personnel from 24 countries including China, Australia, Germany, Egypt and the U.S. participated in the course.

The three-week-long course was based on the latest version of the UN peacekeeping training program, included three modules - basic theories, special skills and comprehensive exercise, covering 31 theoretical topics and 16 exercise subjects.

The Chinese military has held a series of training courses for the UN peacekeeping operations since 2015, including the UN Senior Mission Leaders Course, Peacekeeping Officers Course, Military Observers Course, and Comprehensive Protection of Civilian training.

The Chinese military has assigned 1,906 military observers accumulatively since it began to engage in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. At present, 87 Chinese military observers are carrying out missions in eight peacekeeping mission areas.

A foreign military officer attending the 5th UN Military Observer' s Course receives her certificate at a ceremony marking the conclusion of the course held in Beijing on Sept. 21, 2017. (mod. gov. cn/Photo by Qiao Nannan)