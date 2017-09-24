China, Vietnam pledge to maintain border stability

JINPING, Yunnan Province, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Military delegations from China and Vietnam attended the fourth high-level border meeting, with the two sides agreeing to maintain border stability and push bilateral ties.

The two-day meeting was held in northwest Vietnam's Lai Chau Province and southwest China's Yunnan Province, starting Saturday.

The Chinese delegation, led by vice chairman of the Central Military Commission Fan Changlong, and the Vietnamese delegation, led by Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich, viewed joint anti-terrorism drills and patrolling by border forces of the two sides.

"The Chinese military is willing to work with the Vietnamese military to properly control divergences between the two and inject positive energy into the development of bilateral relations," Fan said.

Ngo pledged to maintain border stability and make contributions to military ties.