China, Singapore to begin new round of military exercises

Chinese Defense Minister, Chang Wanquan, embraces his visiting Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen in Beijing, on Thursday, September 21, 2017. [Photo: Chinanews.com]

China and Singapore are to begin a new round of army and naval drills to enhance cooperation in defense, according to Singapore's Defense Ministry.

Chinese Defense Minister, Chang Wanquan, met his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen in Beijing on Thursday. Chang said that the leaders of both countries attach great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and the two countries should back each other on their core interests and major concerns. Military ties are an important part of bilateral ties between the two countries, and China is willing to break new ground for cooperation with Singapore, he said.

Ng Eng Hen congratulated the People's Liberation Army on its 90th anniversary and expressed the will to deepen defense cooperation between the two countries.

Singapore's Defense Ministry said on its website on Friday that China-Singapore cooperation in defense based on common strategic interests, aims to boost bilateral relations and promote regional stability and development. The two countries will enhance cooperation in defense through bilateral meetings of defense leaders as well as the next round of army and naval joint drills.