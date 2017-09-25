Officers of Vietnam, China central military commissions hold talks

Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Fan Changlong (front, first, left) and Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister of Vietnam Ngo Xuan Lich (front, left, right) encourage Vietnamese and Chinese border guards at the fourth border defence friendship exchange in Lai Chau province on September 23 (Photo: VNA)

Source: Vietnambreakingnews.com

Lai Chau (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the CentralMilitary Commission and Defence Minister of Vietnam Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich hadtalks with Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Fan Changlongon September 24 as part of the fourth Vietnam-China border defence friendshipexchange.

At the talks at the border guard command ofJinping country in China’s Yunnan province, Fan hailed the success of thefourth exchange, which took place concurrently in Yunnan and Vietnam’s Lai Chauprovince. He noted the solidarity between both sides’ border guard forces hashelped ensure stability and development in border areas.

Through border exchanges, the trust between theVietnamese and Chinese armies and people has been reinforced, he said,stressing that trust is a foundation to enhance relations between their Partiesand armies, helping solve disagreements and boost bilateral ties.

He suggested the two sides reform border defenceexchanges and organise them in more diversified forms such as experiencesharing and military skills competitions, turning the exchanges into anoutstanding cooperation activity of the Vietnamese and Chinese armies.