Chinese naval fleet returns home after drill with Russia

SANYA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese naval flotilla Monday returned to a military port in the city of Sanya in southern China's Hainan Province after a military exercise with the Russian navy in the Baltic Sea.

The formation, comprising missile destroyer "Hefei," missile frigate "Yuncheng" and supply vessel "Luomahu," was the first Chinese fleet to ever sail in the region for a military exercise.

The joint drill, held in July, was the first phase of "Joint Sea 2017," which had similar exercises in the Sea of Japan and Okhotsk this year.

During the 100-day sail that covers more than 28,000 nautical miles, the fleet also made friendly visits to Finland and Latvia, staging anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drills.

Such exercises show an open and confident Chinese navy, accumulating experience in long-term missions overseas.