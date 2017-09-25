China Military

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 25 (ChinaMil) -- 115 troops of the 7th Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan (Wau), after successfully completing their one-year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, have returned to China.

A UN charter plane carrying the 115 peacekeepers arrived Saturday at the Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, capital city of central China’s Henan province.

The 7th Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan (Wau) consists of a 268-member engineer detachment and a 68-member medical detachment. The rest 216 peacekeepers of the two detachments will return to China on September 25 and 28 respectively.

Since deployed to the mission area in Wau in September last year, the two detachments have successfully fulfilled more than 200 construction and medical assistance tasks including renovation of the UN House defense fortifications, rush-repair of roads, providing medical treatment to refugees, joining local efforts in firefighting and Wau civil aircraft crash rescue.