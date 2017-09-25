18 Chinese peacekeepers awarded UNMISS merit

JUBA, Sept 25 (ChinaMil) –18 peacekeepers of the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan were granted with the Certificate of Appreciation by Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi.

The Certificate of Appreciation is the highest honor given by the UN to peacekeepers serving in different peacekeeping mission areas.

Kamanzi said that peacekeepers in the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion, under the harsh security situation in South Sudan, overcame various difficulties and demonstrated a high degree of professionalism and responsibility and made important contributions to the cause of peace in South Sudan.

The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan is mainly responsible for the protection of civilians, peacekeeping operations guarding, urban patrols and long-range patrol escort as well as other tasks.

Since their deployment to the mission area in last December, the Chinese peacekeeping infantrymen have performed long-range armed escort for 33 times, conducted weapons inventory checks in refugee camps for 14 times.