China, Russia conclude joint naval drills

MOSCOW, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The last batch of scheduled exercises in the second phase of the 2017 China-Russia Joint Sea Drills was completed in the Okhotsk Sea near Russia's Far East Federal District on Monday.

Starting in the morning, Chinese and Russian commanders simulated joint rescues of ships hijacked by pirates and ships in distress, and later in the afternoon, fleets of the two sides held a farewell ceremony after the completion of both exercises.

During the entire week-long drills, major Chinese and Russian fleets conducted a string of highly challenging joint operations, including air defense, anti-submarine and anti-fleet actions as well as maritime search and rescue.

"With the common goal of guarding the security and stability of the world ocean, the Russian and Chinese navies, through the 2017 Joint Sea Drills, have achieved new progress in coordinating actions and promoting communication levels," said Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Alexander Fedotenkov, in the closing ceremony on Monday.

The 2017 Joint Sea Drills, involving four major fleets of China and Russia, were divided into two stages and held separately. The first part was conducted in the Baltic Sea on July 21-28, with the aim of carrying out joint rescue missions and ensuring maritime economic activities.

"Covering a wider territory and more in-depth exercises, and along with more standardized implementation and proficient use of information systems, the 2017 Joint Sea Drills signify that China and Russia have reached a new high level in conducting joint maritime drills," said Tian Zhong, Deputy Commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy.