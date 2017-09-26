Chinese escort fleet arrives in Denmark for friendly visit

COPENHAGEN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's 26th naval escort fleet arrived here on Monday for a five-day friendly visit to Denmark. This is the second time for Chinese naval ships to pay an official visit to Denmark.

The fleet, which composed of the guided-missile frigates Huanggang and Yangzhou, and the comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu, made port calls at Nordhavn harbor at round 10 a.m. local time in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen, the second stop of its global voyage after completing its escort mission in Gulf of Aden and Somali waters.

Some 400 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Deng Ying, Military Attache Zhang Jiyu, representatives of Danish Navy and overseas Chinese attended a grand welcoming ceremony held by the Chinese Embassy in Denmark.

Speaking upon the fleet's arrival, the fleet commander Wang Zhongcai said the second visit reflects the willingness of strengthening communication and cooperation between the people, the arms and specially the navies of China and Denmark.

"Though Denmark and China are geographically separated from each other in a long distance, our ties are always close...I strongly believe that this friendly visit will enhance mutual understanding and trust, strengthen communication and cooperation, and deepen friendship and bilateral relations of our two countries," Wang said.

During their stay, the Chinese naval servicemen aboard the vessels will conduct various kinds of exchanges with their Danish counterparts. The vessels were also open to local visitors on Monday.

Before arriving in Denmark, the fleet concluded a five-day friendly visit to Belgium and departed from Port of Antwerp on Sept. 19.

China sent its first convoy fleet to Somali waters for an anti-piracy mission in December 2008.

China and the European Union have cooperated closely in the escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters in recent years.