Xi, May discuss bilateral ties, NK situation over phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation on Monday with British Prime Minister Theresa May on bilateral ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

In the phone conversation, Xi recalled that during the Group of 20 summit held in July in Germany's Hamburg, he and May agreed to increase the 21st century-oriented China-Britain global comprehensive strategic partnership and continue building the "Golden Era" of bilateral relations.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Britain at the ambassadorial level. The two sides need to maintain high-level exchanges, promote institutional dialogue in various fields, preserve the robust momentum of China-Britain economic and trade and cultural exchanges and cooperation, improve the alignment of development strategies between the two countries within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and better coordination in preserving world peace and development, Xi added.

A prosperous, stable and open Britain and European Union meets the interests of all parties, Xi told May, adding that China is willing to promote the development of China-Britain and China-EU relations further.

Proposed by Xi in 2013, the Belt and Road initiative is intended to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. It comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

For her part, May said Britain places great importance on developing relations with China, sticks to the general direction of the "Golden Era" of bilateral ties, and is willing to work with China to make bilateral high-level contacts closer, make good use of strategic dialogue, increase partnership cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, security and culture, and promote the development of EU-China relations.

At the same time, the two leaders exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula situation.

Xi stressed that China adheres to the goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, resolutely maintains the international nuclear non-proliferation policy and firmly safeguards peace and stability in Northeast Asia.