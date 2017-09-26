China says air force drills with Pakistan deter terrorists

The air forces of China and Pakistan have deterred terrorist forces with joint training exercises in northwest China, a senior military officer said on Monday.

The drills maintain national security and protect people of the two countries, Zhan Houshun, air force commander of the Western Theater Command, said at the close of the exercises.

"Shaheen VI" began on Sept. 7 and has been fully open to media for the first time.

China dispatched J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces including surface-to-air missile and radar troops, while Pakistan has sent JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft to join the exercise.

The "Shaheen" joint training was launched in March 2011.