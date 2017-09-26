China-Pakistan Shaheen-VI joint air training exercise concludes

URUMQI, Sept. 26 (ChinaMil) – The closing ceremony of the "Shaheen-VI" joint air training exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces was held Monday at a military airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During the joint training starting from Sept 7, different kinds of aircrafts from the two air forces such as Chinese J-11 fighter jets, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and Pakistani JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft participated in drills of air-to-air combat, close air support operation, air-to-ground attack and confrontational operation involving multiple arms of the air force.

The Shaheen-VI joint air training exercise, especially the anti-terrorism training jointly held by the air forces of China and Pakistan, will certainly be a powerful deterrent to terrorist forces, and conducive to safeguarding national security and people's well-being of the two countries, said Lieut. Gen. Zhan Houshun, air force commander under Chinese PLA Western Theater Command.