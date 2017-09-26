Chinese peacekeeping medical team rescues Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Mali

Medics of the 5th Chinese peacekeeping medical team to Mali transfer the wounded Bangladeshi peacekeepers on Sept 24, 2017. (Photo by Wang Haiyu)

GAO, Mali, Sept. 25 (ChinaMil) -- An convoy of the Bangladesh transportation escort force under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was attacked by improvised explosive devices at about 7 on the morning of September 24, local time, as the convoy was on its way returning from Anefis to Gao. The incident caused three Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed and five injured.

After receiving the emergency information notice from the MINUSMA headquarters, the 5th Chinese peacekeeping medical team wasted no time to make full preparations for the rescue of the wounded. The ambulance group carrying first aid equipment rushed to the airport to pick up the wounded.

The five wounded Bangladeshi peacekeepers arrived at the Chinese peacekeeping level-II hospital at 9:50 a.m.. One of them was in hemorrhagic shock. The emergency rescue lasted more than seven hours, at present, all of the five wounded are in stable condition.