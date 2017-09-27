ChinaMilitary

China to conduct discipline inspection in the military during holidays

Xinhuanet
Dong Zhaohui
2017-09-27

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's military will conduct discipline inspection and supervision of misconduct during the upcoming holidays.

According to the Discipline Inspection Commission of the Central Military Commission, inspections will be made during the eight-day holidays for celebrating the National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The holidays start on Oct. 1.

The discipline inspection commission will focus on violations of political disciplines and regulations, aiming to rectify the four undesirable workstyles of formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance.

It has formed four working teams that will go directly to randomly-chosen units for inspection.

In addition, the public can report misconduct through three hotlines.

 

 

