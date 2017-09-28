Pakistani military official given flight experience of China's new fighter jet

Haseeb Piracha, who heads Pakistan's Southern Air Force Command, prepares for a flight on China's new fighter jet, September 24, 2017. [Photo: 81.cn]

A Pakistani military official has been given a flight on one of China's new fighter jets on Sunday, reports thepaper.cn.

Haseeb Piracha, who heads Pakistan's Southern Air Force Command, was able to fly for an hour onboard one of China's third generation fighters, the J-11BS.

The Air Vice Marshal was accompanied by Xin Xin, a vice-chief of staff of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force. This marks the first time that a Pakistani top military official has flied China's new fighter jet.

The Chinese warplane performed acrobatic manoeuvres during the flight, drawing praise from Haseeb. After the flight, Haseeb said "this is all that I can bear, but Xin Xin could bear much more".

Haseeb Piracha communicates with Chinese military staff after his flight on a Chinese fighter jet on September 24, 2017. [Photo: 81.cn]

Haseeb is in China for the "Shaheen VI" joint military training exercises in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which involves the air forces of China and Pakistan.

The exercises include Chinese J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces, including surface-to-air missile and radar troops.

Pakistan's involvement includes that country's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft.

The joint training exercise is scheduled to conclude on September 27, 2017.

The "Shaheen" joint drills were first launched by the Chinese and Pakistani air forces in March, 2011.