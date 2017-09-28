China makes "enormous" efforts in addressing Korean Peninsula nuclear issue

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has made "enormous" efforts to help address the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, said Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.

"The core of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue is the conflict between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States," Wu said at a press conference.

"We hope countries concerned can take a responsible attitude and make remarks aimed at easing tensions and do something concrete," Wu said, asking those countries to look to themselves before criticizing China.