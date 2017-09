BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Senior leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state will pay tribute and lay flowers at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tian'anmen Square on Saturday morning.

China's top legislature approved Sept. 30 as Martyrs' Day in 2014, to commemorate those who lost their lives for national independence and prosperity.

China Central Television and China Global Television Network will live broadcast the event.