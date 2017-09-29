China launches three satellites

China launches the Yaogan-30 01 satellites on a Long March-2C rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Bai Xiaofei)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China launched three remote sensing satellites Friday on a Long March-2C rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Yaogan-30 01 satellites will conduct electromagnetic probes and other experiments.

The launch is the 251st flight mission of the Long March rocket family.

China launches the Yaogan-30 01 satellites on a Long March-2C rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Wenjun)