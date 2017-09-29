Military bands play in East China

Military bands show a common love for music and share cultural elements of different countries at an international gathering in Nanchang, Jiangxi province. [Photo by Wang Jian/China Daily]

Military bands from across the world this week gathered in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi province, to share the universal language of music.

The bands from 11 countries, including the United States, Russia, Canada and Egypt, joined 11 Chinese military bands and six wind bands from schools in the provincial capital as part of the Fifth Nanchang International Military Tattoo Opening Ceremony on Sunday. The event ends on Friday.

"Music is a shared language and these military bands represent their countries and showcase their culture while learning from each other," says Guo An, the mayor of Nanchang, at the opening ceremony.

The event is the largest of its kind and the participants put in considerable time and effort to rehearse, march and play their instruments in perfect harmony and step, adds Guo.

The bands delighted spectators on the streets of Nanchang. Ian Cotton, a trumpet player from the New Zealand Army Band, was in Nanchang for the first time along with 38 of his bandmates.

"I've practiced my instrument since I was 8 and it's been 38 years now. This is a good opportunity for us because music is an international language on its own and it's an opportunity for us to show our country and to show what we are," he says.

Military bands show a common love for music and share cultural elements of different countries at an international gathering in Nanchang, Jiangxi province. [Photo by Wang Jian/China Daily]

The first two music events of the Nanchang International Military Tattoo were held in 2006 and 2007, says Hu Guodong, the deputy director of the committee of the Fifth Nanchang International Military Tattoo.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army. On Aug 1, 1927, the Communist Party of China initiated the first armed fight against the Kuomintang in Nanchang. The event was called the Nanchang Uprising and also marked the foundation of the People's Liberation Army.

"Jiangxi is known as the cradle of the Chinese revolution in modern history and this year's Nanchang International Military Tattoo is also part of the activities to commemorate that," says Hu.

Chinese playwright Han Jingting was invited to write a poem for the opening ceremony.

Titled the Echo of Time, the poem was recited by veteran Chinese actor Pu Cunxin at the opening ceremony gala.

The stories of Chinese soldiers from Jiangxi were collected for the poem and, like the performance of the military bands, it marks the spirit of sacrifice by the heroes, says Han.