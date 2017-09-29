China, Brunei hold joint naval drill

MUARA HARBOUR, Brunei, Sept. 29 (ChinaMil) -- A Chinese naval fleet wrapped up its friendly visit to Brunei and left the Port of Muara Harbour on September 27, 2017.

The fleet composed of the guided-missile destroyer Changchun, guided-missile frigate Jingzhou and supply ship Chaohu. Brunei is the 18th country the fleet has visited since it set sail from Shanghai on April 23 for a six-month-long oceangoing visit mission, in which, the fleet is scheduled to pay port calls to more than 20 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

Also on the day, in waters off the Port of Muara Harbour, the Chinese naval fleet held a passage exercise with the Bruneian Navy aimed at enhance interoperability between the two navies. Warships of the two navies exercised maritime communication and ship formation maneuver in the joint drill.

During the three-day visit to Brunei from September 25 to 27, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, deputy commander of the PLA Navy's East Sea Fleet and commander of the visiting Chinese naval fleet, called on Deputy Minister of Defense of Brunei First Admiral (Retired) Abdul Aziz, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Major General Mohd Tawih and Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy First Admiral Pahlawan Norazmi.

Brunei Navy Commander First Admiral Pahlawan Norazmi and other senior naval officers visited Chinese guided-missile destroyer Changchun and had exchanges on anti-piracy experience with commanding officers of the Chinese naval fleet.

Sailors of the two navies also carried out professional exchanges on damage control, participated in sports activities such as tug-of-war games and soccer matches.