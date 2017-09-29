All delegates to 19th CPC National Congress elected

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,287 delegates have been elected to attend the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to an official statement released Friday.

The 19th CPC National Congress will be held in Beijing starting Oct. 18.

The delegates, who were elected from across the country when local CPC committees held their congresses this year, will need to pass a qualification check to get final approval to attend the national congress, according to the statement.

The delegates were elected in accordance with the Party constitution and CPC Central Committee requirements, the statement said, adding that the process adhered to the Party leadership combined with democracy.

The delegates are composed of outstanding CPC members who are highly-qualified ideologically and politically, have good work and life styles, are competent in discussing state affairs, and have made remarkable achievements in their work, said the statement.

"The structure of the delegates has met the proportion requirements of the CPC Central Committee, and CPC members are well represented," the statement said.

The delegates include not only Party leaders, but also CPC members from frontline production and manufacturing, minority ethnic groups, female members, and those from various sectors including the economy, science and technology, national defense, politics and the judicial sector, education, publicity, culture, health care, sports and social management, it said.

The elected delegates will attend the Party's 19th National Congress, carrying the trust of the more than 89 million CPC members and expectations of people from all ethnic groups, said an editorial in the People's Daily to be published Saturday.

The completion of the election has laid a solid foundation for the success of the upcoming national congress, said the article.

It called on the delegates to participate in the congress with a strong sense of responsibility and make their own contribution to the success of the congress.