Chinese naval escort fleet concludes visit to Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's 26th naval escort fleet departed from here on Friday morning after a five-day visit to Denmark.

Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Deng Ying, representatives of the Danish Navy, and overseas Chinese in Denmark, attended a farewell ceremony at Nordhavn harbor in the Danish capital.

The fleet, which comprised the guided-missile frigates Huanggang and Yangzhou, and the supply ship Gaoyouhu, made port calls at Nordhavn harbor on Monday, the second time Chinese naval ships have paid an official visit to Denmark.

During the visit, Chinese naval servicemen and their Danish counterparts visited each other's warships and held a football match friendly. The vessels were also open to the local on Monday.

After leaving the harbor, the Chinese naval ships and their Danish counterparts held a drill.

Denmark is the second stop on the fleet's global voyage after completing its escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters, two areas that China and the European Union (EU) have cooperated closely on in escort missions in recent years.