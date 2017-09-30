China's Xi pays tribute to national heroes at Tian'anmen Square

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders Saturday paid tribute and laid floral baskets to the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined representatives of all walks of life to mark the country's fourth Martyrs' Day on the eve of National Day.

Other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli, also attended the event.

China's top legislature approved Sept. 30 as Martyrs' Day in 2014 to commemorate those who lost their lives for national independence and prosperity.