China airs documentary on building a strong army

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese broadcasters have aired a documentary on the achievements of military reforms during the last five years, inspiring confidence in the country's goal of building a strong army.

The eight-episode series, aired from Sept. 29, highlights how the Chinese army has stepped forward to solve problems and reshape its political ecology, organizational structure, system and work style, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.

The documentary, Qiang Jun, which means building a strong army, was produced by the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission and is being aired on both the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) and local television stations.

Many Chinese have expressed their pride after watching some episodes.

"A documentary worth waiting for. China has undergone such great changes during the five-year reform," said a user named "Guihang."

Chu Qingyi, 21, said that she has longed to join the army since she was a child and that desire is stronger after watching the documentary.

He Xiaoming, daughter of revolutionary Marshal He Long, said she had once worried about the development of the Chinese People's Liberation Army but the military "has been reborn and took on new look" after just five years of reform.