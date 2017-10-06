China Military

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States held their first law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue here Wednesday, during which the two sides reached broad consensus on issues of counterterrorism, counter-narcotics, cybersecurity and immigration.

The meeting was co-chaired by visiting Chinese State Councilor Guo Shengkun, also minister of public security, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Acting Secretary for Homeland Security Elaine Duke.

Guided by the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in April, the two sides agreed to stick to mutual respect, equivalence, frankness and a pragmatic attitude, make full use of the dialogue mechanism and further strengthen the communication and cooperation in fields of law enforcement and cybersecurity.

China and the United States will also work together to achieve more results as Trump's state visit to China in November approaches.

The dialogue is one of four high-level communication mechanisms established during the Mar-a-Lago meeting between the two leaders.

During the meeting, Guo called on the two sides to focus on cooperation and manage their differences, promote bilateral cooperation on law enforcement and cybersecurity to become a new highlight of China-U.S. ties, and make relentless efforts on promoting global safe governance and co-creating a universally safe human community of shared destiny.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the United States in areas of counter-terrorism, combating transnational crime and counter-narcotics, and taking care of bilateral vital concerns in law enforcement, Guo said.

The two sides will also continue to push forward pragmatic cooperation in tackling cyber crime, counter-cyber terrorism and cyber security, guaranteeing bilateral benefit and promote a peaceful, safe, open, cooperative and orderly cyber space, Guo added.

The U.S. side stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and cybersecurity, acknowledging that the two sides face common threats as well as interests in such areas.

The United States also agreed to work with China to use the dialogue mechanism to strengthen bilateral cooperation in related areas, promote specific cases through dialogue with the Chinese side and work to yield more outcomes to benefit both countries and their peoples.

Chinese and U.S. officials from related departments also attended the dialogue.