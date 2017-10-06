Memorial for war hero reopens after renovations

CHONGQING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- A memorial to war hero Qiu Shaoyun in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has reopened for the National Day holiday after renovations.

Qiu died in the war to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea (1950-1953). Born in 1926, he burned to death while protecting his troop's position on October 12, 1952.

The memorial, in the Tongliang district of Chongqing, Qiu's hometown, opened to public on October 12, 1962.

The renovation has taken two years, as the hall was brought up to date with the latest high-tech measures. A four-dimensional cinema and a VR area have been arranged to tell the story of Qiu, as story every Chinese child knows.

Qiu was concealed in the grass on Hill 391 before a general attack, but an American incendiary bomb fell nearby, and instead of betraying his position, and that of hundreds of fellow Chinese soldiers, he burned silently to death.

A case involving the hero grabbed public attention last year, when a man, Sun Jie, mocked Qiu as "barbecued meat" in an online post and was ordered to apologize to the family of the deceased hero.