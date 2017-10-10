Xi congratulates Russia-China Friendship Association on founding anniversary

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to the Russia-China Friendship Association on the 60th anniversary of its founding.

In the message, Xi said that over the past six decades, the Russia-China Friendship Association has adhered to the principle of friendship in managing relations with China, actively carried out people-to-people exchanges, and made significant contribution to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Calling the association an important force in cementing and developing China-Russia ties, Xi stressed that the key to sound relations between states lies in amity between the people.

China-Russia relations have reached a new historical starting point, Xi said, expressing his hope that the association will open up a new chapter in promoting exchanges between the two peoples and make greater contribution to strengthening people-to-people bonds, fueling the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination at a high level.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent congratulations to the association, which held a gala meeting to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its founding on Monday.